GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Live! Casino in Greensburg is among those looking to hire new workers.
On Monday, the casino will host a job fair on the first floor of the Westmoreland Mall.
They are hoping to hire table game dealers, cooks, and food and drink servers.
Walk-ins will be permitted but they are encouraging those interested to pre-register.
You can register for the casino job fair by following this link.
Meanwhile, McDonald’s is also hiring and looking for 1,000 new employees for Pittsburgh-area restaurants.
This is part of a regional initiative to add 10,000 new workers in the surrounding states.
McDonald's franchises employ nearly 2,000,000 people nationwide.
Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s jobs can be found at this link.