By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Live! Casino in Greensburg is among those looking to hire new workers.

On Monday, the casino will host a job fair on the first floor of the Westmoreland Mall.

They are hoping to hire table game dealers, cooks, and food and drink servers.

Walk-ins will be permitted but they are encouraging those interested to pre-register.

You can register for the casino job fair by following this link.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s is also hiring and looking for 1,000 new employees for Pittsburgh-area restaurants.

This is part of a regional initiative to add 10,000 new workers in the surrounding states.

McDonald’s franchises employ nearly 2,000,000 people nationwide.

Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s jobs can be found at this link.