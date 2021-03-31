By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local artists are hoping they can draw attention to an important issue ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
On Tuesday at the Grandview Overlook on Mount Washington they created a colorful chalk display calling for clean energy investments.
It’s something they hope will catch Mr. Biden’s eye.
"The idea is to try and encourage government and congress to really take the environment, diversity, and energy seriously and go big," said Erica Anderson-Lubera, one of the artists.
According to the artists, once it’s finished the illustration will feature windmills highlighting the importance of energy coming from wind rather than fossil fuels, hoping for a cleaner environment.