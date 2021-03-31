HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Spring is here, and that means PennDOT is about to tear up area highways and bridges.

PennDOT announced nearly a quarter-billion dollars in projects on Wednesday for construction season in the area.

Route 28 has been undergoing a much-needed widening and straitening for years. In this final segment, PennDOT is spending $47 million to add two lanes near the Highland Park Bridge and another $12 million for paving and bridgework on Route 28.

READ MORE: 2021 Allegheny County Construction Projects

“That’s a safety project and a project to eliminate bottlenecks. We’re pretty excited about that project,” said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni with PennDOT.

Most of the work will be done overnight and should not cause too many traffic backups. However, there will be backups elsewhere. The Neville Island I-79 Bridge will be closed for four weekends in the southbound lanes while they spend $40 million to repair and paint the rusty structure.

“We obviously can’t paint over the top of live traffic. It is very difficult. There are a lot of problems. We have to do some detours to that bridge,” said Moon-Sirianni.

READ MORE: Construction Breakdown By County

If you got a little tired of the paving work on East Carson Street on the South Side last summer, get ready to grin and bear it again. The work continues.

It turns out PennDOT is delaying about $80 million in projects this year because coronavirus meant fewer highway dollars. PennDOT hopes President Joe Biden’s visit can make up the difference next year.

There is some paving planned for the Parkway West near Tonidale, and more work on the Parkway East near Bates Street.