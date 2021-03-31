By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,557 new Coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,024,857 cases and 25,093 deaths since Tuesday’s report.
There are 1,980 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 392 patients are in the ICU.
The state says 5,154,718 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 1,830,605 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also just announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
There are 4,135,022 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.
