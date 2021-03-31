By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt is telling students to shelter-in-place starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The university says the main campus is moving to the “elevated risk posture” Wednesday night, saying there’s a consistent increase in positive cases among students and with the presence of the U.K. variant, health leaders are worried the trend will continue.
As a result of rising COVID-19 cases, at 9 p.m. the Pittsburgh campus will move to the Elevated Risk Posture and begin a shelter-in-place period. Students should only go out for classes, work if needed, safe exercise, takeout food and essentials. More: https://t.co/A6nNnQrLAC pic.twitter.com/inYF8d4WV2
— University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) March 31, 2021
The university said last week it would implement a shelter-in-place beginning April 16, but students are now being told to shelter-in-place starting Wednesday.
Pitt says this means students can leave the house to attend in-person classes and for essentials. Group work and student activities should be hed virtually, and campus dining will be take-out only.