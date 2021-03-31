CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Local TV, Pitt, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt is telling students to shelter-in-place starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Woman Arrested For Stabbing And Killing Husband In Aliquippa

The university says the main campus is moving to the “elevated risk posture” Wednesday night, saying there’s a consistent increase in positive cases among students and with the presence of the U.K. variant, health leaders are worried the trend will continue.

The university said last week it would implement a shelter-in-place beginning April 16, but students are now being told to shelter-in-place starting Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: All Pennsylvanians Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine By April 19

Pitt says this means students can leave the house to attend in-person classes and for essentials. Group work and student activities should be hed virtually, and campus dining will be take-out only.