The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 418 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 300 are confirmed and 118 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 10 months to 94 years with a median age of 35 years.

There have been 5,762 total hospitalizations and 85,680 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,772.

Of the 10 newly-reported deaths, three are associated with a long-term care facility. One of the patients was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and two were in their 90s.

