PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates fans will be required to wear masks and social distance when they return to PNC Park.
The Pirates say their fan protocols follow CDC guidelines and were developed with help from medical experts at AHN and guidance from the MLB.
They say fans who don't wear masks — unless they're actively eating or drinking in their seat — will be denied entry or even kicked out.
Masks have to cover the mouth and nose “with material that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or is wrapped around the lower face,” according to the guidance. That means gaiters, bandanas and face coverings with an exhalation valve or vent aren’t allowed.
The ballpark is also going cashless, and there will be contactless ticketing and concessions. The Pirates say there will also be enhanced cleaning procedures.
