PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, rain has now arrived and I am expecting off and on rain to fall for the rest of the day.

There will be some big gaps in the rain.

It appears now that most of the afternoon will be dry. Rain totals of less than half an inch are now expected for the day. That’s down from the nearly three-quarters of an inch I was forecasting to fall before today. Some places may not even get to a quarter of an inch now. Clearly, our rain chances have dropped.

Snow chances have also dropped with most of the area seeing at least measurable snow.

At this point, unless you are in the Laurels, it does not look like we will see enough snow to impact area drivers. Any accumulation would be on grassy areas and would quickly melt away.

Some data has really been pulling back on Pittsburgh’s snow chance, with the best chance for snow now coming from some possible snow squalls coming in from Lake Erie.

Looking ahead to your holiday weekend, chilly weather sticks around for your Friday and Saturday morning.

Temperatures should be back above the seasonal norms on Saturday afternoon.

Another change to the forecast is on Easter Sunday where there is now a chance for rain. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain but was enough for me to place a 40 percent rain chance on the day.

Rain is now expected for the afternoon.

