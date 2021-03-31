By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police and SWAT have responded to a man that has barricaded himself inside a vehicle in the 2200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Pittsburgh Police, SWAT, and Allegheny County Sheriffs are all on scene attempting to get the man to leave the vehicle.
Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking the people to avoid the area.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details