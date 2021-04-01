By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One local veteran and her family can finally settle into their new home thanks to Habitat For Humanity.READ MORE: Clemente Museum Celebrating Reopening With 'Spring Fest'
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside of the home in Larimer on Wednesday.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh helped renovate the home along with assistance from the Veterans Homeownership Initiative.READ MORE: The Big Easter Giveaway: Businesses, Charities, And Churches Team Up To Help Community
They work with the city to purchase homes, fix them up, and sell them to veterans at an affordable price.
“The person that we have for this home is an African-American woman, she has three children, she is an Air Force veteran, a wonderful, wonderful family, and she’s really excited about this opportunity, and we’re happy to give her an opportunity to own her home,” said Howard B. Slaughter, the president, and CEO of Habitat For Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh, “and to give her a safe place for her family.”
This is the second Larimer home to get a facelift before being sold to a local veteran and their family.MORE NEWS: Making Strides Toward Equality: Female Buying Power Increasing In Homeownership
In total, the program has fixed up 105 homes for veterans in the Pittsburgh area.