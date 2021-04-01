By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One local veteran and her family can finally settle into their new home thanks to Habitat For Humanity.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside of the home in Larimer on Wednesday.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh helped renovate the home along with assistance from the Veterans Homeownership Initiative.

They work with the city to purchase homes, fix them up, and sell them to veterans at an affordable price.

“The person that we have for this home is an African-American woman, she has three children, she is an Air Force veteran, a wonderful, wonderful family, and she’s really excited about this opportunity, and we’re happy to give her an opportunity to own her home,” said Howard B. Slaughter, the president, and CEO of Habitat For Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh, “and to give her a safe place for her family.”

This is the second Larimer home to get a facelift before being sold to a local veteran and their family.

In total, the program has fixed up 105 homes for veterans in the Pittsburgh area.