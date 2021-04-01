By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department’s vaccine registration site is now live.

Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced Thursday that the website is open to the public. People who want to register for vaccination clinics can click here.

It comes after the state rolled out a timeline for making everyone eligible for the vaccine by April 19. Right now, people in Phase 1A and workers in law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers and food and agriculture workers are eligible.

The county says people in Phase 1B can begin scheduling appointments on April 5. Those in Phase 1C will be eligible on April 12, and everyone can begin scheduling on April 19.

People who aren’t eligible yet will be allowed to pre-register and be alerted when they are eligible and vaccinations are available. Those who pre-register will get priority to schedule an appointment for 48 hours before they’re opened to the general public.

The county says people who got their first dose from the Health Department will need their first dose appointment number from an email to get their second. People who don’t have that email can call 211 for help scheduling from 9 a.m. to noon starting Friday.