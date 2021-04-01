By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered four businesses to close.
Last Friday, the Health Department shut down House of Savvy and Goodiez A Go Go in Pittsburgh. Both were operating without a health permit, and the Health Department says House of Savvy was operating as a nightclub and serving alcohol without a meal.
The department also shut down two businesses earlier in March, JessCakes412 and Mossed412. Both had unknown addresses and were ordered to cease and desist for operating without a valid health permit.
When the closure orders are removed from the businesses, the Health Department’s website will be updated.