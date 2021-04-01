By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TRAFFORD, Pa. (KDKA) – Local businesses, charities, and churches came together to create "The Big Easter Giveaway" on Wednesday.
The event is helping hundreds of local families and the event took place at the Christian Life Church in Trafford.
Members collaborated with Sheetz, Western Pa. Diaper Bank, Westmoreland Community Action Group, and the drug task force to help families in need.
Thousands of diapers, Easter meal boxes, hygiene supplies, and family fun kits were all given away.
Volunteers filled bags and boxes then families packed the parking lot to pick them up.