PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, yes you’ll likely see snow showers today.

No, it will not have a major impact on your day. In fact, for most, there will be no impact from the snow today.

The bigger story in my opinion is the cold weather that will be around today. Temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark this morning and will stay there as a trough rotates through our area. This will allow cold arctic air to move in from the north.

High temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees colder than today’s seasonal average. Low temperatures, hit just before midnight, will be around ten degrees colder than the seasonal average for today.

At this point there looks like most can expect to see two rounds of snow today with the best chance for snow happening from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The second wave of snow happens this afternoon around 4:00 p.m.

The first wave will have the best chance for maybe turning grassy areas white for a couple of minutes. For places south of I-80, the chance of accumulating snow will be small.

I do think many places see measurable snow, including the city of Pittsburgh, but again, it will not be much.

The cold weather is expected to stick around through Saturday morning. Saturday highs should hit 50 degrees, still cool for this time of the year.

Easter Sunday will have some light rain chances for the morning. The afternoon should be dry with sunny conditions. Highs should hit the low 60s.

We will continue to warm-up heading into next week.

