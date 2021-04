HONOLULU (AP/KDKA) — A tourist from Pittsburgh has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly fight in a Hawaii vacation rental, police said.

A second tourist from Boston who had been arrested was released with no charges filed, police on the Big Island said Wednesday.

Police were called to a Kailua-Kona vacation rental early Monday where a 30-year-old man wasn’t breathing.

An autopsy showed that Abhishek Gupta of Pittsburgh was strangled, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that an argument between the men turned physical, police said.

Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh and Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston were arrested. Fleming was later charged while Germany-Wald was released after police conferred with prosecutors.

Carnegie Mellon University confirmed all three men were 2020 MBA grads.

A judge on Wednesday declined a request by Fleming’s attorney to release him or lower his bail. Fleming has a plane ticket to return to Pennsylvania Sunday and pandemic-related restrictions on travel will make it unfeasible for him to return for court hearings, the judge said in keeping his bail at $250,000.

Defense attorney Christopher Eggert also asked to postpone Fleming’s preliminary hearing to next week and noted that his client doesn’t have a criminal history.

A man who answered at a phone number for Germany-Wald declined to comment.

