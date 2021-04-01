FORT LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — A major local tourist attraction closed by the coronavirus pandemic is now again open seven days a week.

People come from around the world to visit Fort Ligonier. It is reopening, which is a big deal for merchants in the town bearing the fort’s name.

In October 1758, the French and Native Americans launched an all-out assault on the British at Fort Ligonier. They failed.

Recently, the coronavirus tried to do the same thing. But as of Thursday, that also failed.

“Today is the first time we have been reopened seven days a week since November 2019,” said Mary Manges, the director of Ft. Ligonier.

The museum and the fort itself shuttered initially, then eventually re-opened just a few days a week.

“We typically see about 27,000 visitors a year. In 2020, we saw just under 8,000,” Manges said.

Dianne Stewart runs Abigail’s Coffee Shop. For her, the town and fort support each other. You literally could not have one without the other.

“They send a lot of customers our direction,” said Stewart. “They sent a lot of customers into the community in general.”

“We love when people come here and go up into town and shop and go into the restaurant or spend the weekend here,” Manges said.

The fort is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By the way, you can’t talk about Fort Ligonier without mentioning Fort Ligonier Days. The annual festival is a huge draw. It was canceled last year, but as of now, it looks like it’s back on the schedule for October 2021.