By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Icy conditions led to multiple crashes across the region on Thursday night.

Slick conditions apparently caused a pileup on the McKees Rocks Bridge. Five cars were involved in the crash, and at least five people were taken to the hospital.

Pittsburgh/McKees Rocks: Vehicle crash/bridge closure – Mckees Rocks Bridge between Route 65 and Route 51 closed due to icy conditions and several vehicle crashes. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 2, 2021

Crashes were also reported on the West End and Glenwood bridges.

In Spring Hill, several people were hurt after a crash near East and Lareda streets.

Allegheny County also reported a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 south at the Carnegie Exit.

“All traffic is being diverted off at the Carnegie Ramp and back on at Kirwin. Emergency units are on scene,” the county said.

Carnegie: Multi-vehicle crash – I-79 South at Carnegie exit; all traffic is being diverted off at the Carnegie Ramp and back on at Kirwin. Emergency units are on scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 2, 2021

In a tweet, the Pennsylvania Turnpike said to watch out for black ice.

Stay alert for areas of possible black ice on the #PaTurnpike, especially when traveling over bridges and overpasses. Our @PA_Turnpike maintenance crews are on the road checking these areas, but use caution as bridges ice/freeze before the road. pic.twitter.com/MFcRmHgHkG — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) April 2, 2021

Allegheny County is also asking drivers to drive slow and safely.