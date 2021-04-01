CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Icy conditions led to multiple crashes across the region on Thursday night.

Slick conditions apparently caused a pileup on the McKees Rocks Bridge. Five cars were involved in the crash, and at least five people were taken to the hospital.

Crashes were also reported on the West End and Glenwood bridges.

In Spring Hill, several people were hurt after a crash near East and Lareda streets.

Allegheny County also reported a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 south at the Carnegie Exit.

“All traffic is being diverted off at the Carnegie Ramp and back on at Kirwin. Emergency units are on scene,” the county said.

In a tweet, the Pennsylvania Turnpike said to watch out for black ice.

Allegheny County is also asking drivers to drive slow and safely.