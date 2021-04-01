CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
In March, Crosby recorded his 1,300th point in the NHL.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is the NHL’s “First Star” for the month of March.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain finished March with a team-best 21 points and was plus-7 in 15 games. His 21 points were tied for fifth in the NHL in March.

On March 25, in a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres, Crosby recorded an assist on Jake Guentzel’s third period goal, giving him 1,300 career points.

With 1,017 NHL games played, Crosby became the eighth fastest player to score 1,300 points. He sits behind former Penguins Jaromir Jagr and Bryan Trottier who both scored 1,300 points in 1,014.

This season, the NHL is also recognizing pandemic frontline workers along with their monthly stars. In addition to Crosby, the league is recognizing UPMC Mercy Hospital respiratory therapist Darby Scarantine.

The Penguins racked up 12 wins in March.