By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,893 new Coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,028,750 cases and 25,120 deaths since Wednesday’s report.
There are 2,075 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 420 patients are in ICUs.
The state says 5,309,424 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 1,874,693 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
There are 4,143,418 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

