HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The State Public Utility Commission’s ban on service shut-offs during the COVID-19 pandemic ends today.

While the ban has ended, the utility companies say they understand the financial hardships people are now facing and they’re urging customers to give them a call and set up a payment plan in order to keep their services active.

Nearly 900,000 residential accounts are at risk of being shut off, according to an estimate from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

These at-risk households owe nearly $860 million and that number continues to grow.

According to the PUC, the best way to pay what customers owe and avoid a shut-off is to call and ask for help.

There are several options for customers available both locally and nationally.

Those include:

Funding in the President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which will help the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Utility companies are also offering plans to address overdue balances.

The PUC was able to extend those plans, which will now customers 1-5 years to pay their balance off depending on income.

There is one thing customers need to be vigilant of, however, and that is scammers.

According to a spokesperson for West Penn Power, scammers will tell customers they can pay off an overdue balance with a gift card. The spokesperson says that companies do not accept pre-paid cards and any call asking for immediate payment is a scam.

However, the best way remains to contact your utility company and work out a payment plan.