By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “We back!”

Those words spoken by Wiz Khalifa in the Pirates season-opening hype video are enough to get Pittsburgh diagnosed with Bucco Fever, as KDKA’s Rich Walsh would say.

“Pittsburgh is family,” Wiz Khalifa said over a montage of Pittsburgh. “The return of Pirates baseball means so much more this year.”

Today, the Pirates will open the 2021 MLB season at Wrigley Field when they’ll take on the Cubs at 2:20 p.m.