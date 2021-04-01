CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Karlo Zovko pranked players and other employees on Thursday.
Filed Under:April Fool's Day, Pitt Football, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt football program had some fun on April Fool’s Day.

(Photo Credit: Pat Narduzzi/Twitter)

Karlo Zovko, the assistant director of player personnel, pranked players and other employees on Thursday at the Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

He stacked a box of empty Nike shoeboxes in his hands and pretended he needed help with the load. When someone walked up to him, he dropped the boxes, which would bend but not fall over.

“April Fool’s! Delivering the new @Nike order got a little….. out of hand,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said on Twitter.

The reactions were priceless.

“I should have seen that coming.”

“Where’s the cameras at?”

In 2019, Zokvo played a Halloween day prank on players.