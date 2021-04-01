By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt football program had some fun on April Fool’s Day.
Karlo Zovko, the assistant director of player personnel, pranked players and other employees on Thursday at the Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
He stacked a box of empty Nike shoeboxes in his hands and pretended he needed help with the load. When someone walked up to him, he dropped the boxes, which would bend but not fall over.
“April Fool’s! Delivering the new @Nike order got a little….. out of hand,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said on Twitter.
April Fool’s‼️
Delivering the new @Nike order got a little….. out of hand. 😂😈😬 pic.twitter.com/RyID6hf433
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) April 1, 2021
The reactions were priceless.
“I should have seen that coming.”
“Where’s the cameras at?”
Last time I try and help @Kzovko with anything. 😂 https://t.co/rBPkpkwtUq
— Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett10) April 1, 2021
In 2019, Zokvo played a Halloween day prank on players.