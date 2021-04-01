CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 327 new Coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3,893 More Coronavirus Cases, 27 Additional Deaths

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 319 are confirmed and eight are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 97 years with a median age of 32 years.

There have been 5,777 total hospitalizations and 86,007 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,784.

Three of the newly-reported deaths are associated with a long-term care facility. The 12 deceased patients include one in their 50s, two in their 60s, five in their 80s, three in their 90s and one patient over 100.

MORE NEWS: Kidsburgh: Summer Day Camps For Kids

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: