By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tickets for the Pens' next six home games will go on sale to the general public next week, and more fans will be allowed inside than before.
The game against the Flyers on April 15 will be the first with the new gathering limits. Effective April 4, Gov. Tom Wolf is easing gathering limits from 15% to 25%.
Now the Pens say they can host just under 5,000 fans at PPG Paints Arena. Before, they were hosting 2,800.
The team says tickets will be available online. April 8 at 10 a.m.
These are the six home games in April:
- Thursday, April 15 vs Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 20 vs New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, April 22 vs New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24 vs New Jersey Devils at 12:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 25 vs Boston Bruins at 3:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 27 vs Boston Bruins at 7:00 p.m.