By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 79-year-old man.
Police say Curtis Paschal was last seen Wednesday on the South Side. Police say he is 6-foot tall with brown eyes. He also uses a yellow and black wheelchair, police say.
Call 412-323-7141 with any information.
