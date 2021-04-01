CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 79-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Curtis Paschal was last seen Wednesday on the South Side. Police say he is 6-foot tall with brown eyes. He also uses a yellow and black wheelchair, police say.

Call 412-323-7141 with any information.

