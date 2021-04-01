CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
City representatives say the work will include re-grading the slope and installing soil nail reinforcement.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Work to fix a landslide in the city’s Troy Hill section is set to get underway after the Easter holiday weekend, according to the city.

The landside is impacting a hill behind Cowley Park.

“This landslide work should keep the park and its amenities enjoyable for residents for years to come,” Councilman Bobby Wilson said in a news release.

Allison Park Contracting is completing the work, which will total $1.07 million for design, construction and inspection.