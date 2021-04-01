By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Rivers Casino is opening up to 75% capacity on Sunday.READ MORE: Clairton Coke Works Issued Notice Of Violation From Allegheny County Health Department
The state is easing COVID-19 restrictions on April 4, so the Rivers Casino says it’ll increase capacity and will also allow people to buy alcohol without a meal.READ MORE: Repairs About To Begin On Landslide At Troy Hill’s Cowley Park
The casino says beverage service on the floor will also resume, and indoor dining at all its restaurants will increase to 75% capacity.
Masks still have to be worn at all times, unless when people are eating or drinking.MORE NEWS: Mass Clinic At Dick's Sporting Goods Headquarters Vaccinates Nearly 5,800 People
More information about the casino’s COVID-19 protocols can be found here.