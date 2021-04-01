By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Defense attorneys for the man accused of opening fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue want federal prosecutors to produce any evidence that shows law enforcement monitored his online activity.
Specifically, Robert Bowers’ defense attorneys want to know if anyone watched his activity on Gab in the months leading up to the shooting. His defense attorneys also want to know if anyone did surveillance on any other Gab user that communicated with Bowers.
Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and injuring many more at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill in October of 2018.