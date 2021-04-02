By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,656 new Coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,033,406 cases and 25,148 deaths since Thursday’s report.

There are 2,127 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 435 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 5,433,298 total vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 1,924,837 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,151,199 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 69,366 cases among residents and 14,293 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,943 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 26,548 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: