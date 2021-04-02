By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a driver hit a skateboarder in Shadyside.
Pittsburgh police say the skateboarder was hit at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Baum Boulevard on Friday. Baum Boulevard is closed between Liberty and South Aiken avenues.
No update on the condition of the skateboarder.
EMS and Police responded to the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Baum Blvd where a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle. Baum is closed between Liberty and S Aiken. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/cnxxjbCGkO
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 2, 2021
