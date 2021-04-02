CBSN PittsburghWatch Now

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a driver hit a skateboarder in Shadyside.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Pittsburgh police say the skateboarder was hit at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Baum Boulevard on Friday. Baum Boulevard is closed between Liberty and South Aiken avenues.

No update on the condition of the skateboarder.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.