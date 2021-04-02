CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"Hippity hip, Easter's on its way!"
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELIZABETH (KDKA) – Residents of a nursing home in Elizabeth were treated to a musical visit on Thursday.

“Hippity hip! Easter’s on its way!”

The residents of Grandview Estates sang along as the Easter Bunny arrived to have some fun with those living in the facility.

He stopped by right after the residents got to have some fun during a competitive Easter egg hunt.