PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, the record low temperature for Pittsburgh today is 17 degrees.

It was set in 1907.

It’s probably safe for another year but it will be close. I have Pittsburgh falling to 19 now for the morning low. Clear skies and light winds should allow us to fall to at least 20 degrees this morning.

The dew point is at 17 degrees, and the actual temperature can’t fall below the dew point.

Can the dew point dip a degree or two?

Yes, but there is no indication this morning that it will dip any lower than it is right now, and in fact if anything we may see it tick up a degree or two.

For the remainder of today grab the shades and the heavy jacket. It’s going to be a chilly morning and a cool afternoon with highs in the mid-to-low 40s.

There will be plenty of sunshine but an extremely cold and dry air mass will make it tough for temperatures to go up all that much.

The sunny conditions are expected to stick around for another day on Saturday. Saturday’s record low temperature is 21 degrees. I am forecasting a morning low of 19 degrees again for Saturday morning.

We should get back up to above the seasonal averages on Easter Sunday with highs near 60 degrees and morning lows around 40. There will be a low chance for rain and at this point, it looks like the best chance for rain on Easter will come late afternoon into the evening.

There will be a lot of people who see a dry Easter.

