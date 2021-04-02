Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Rainbow

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Rainbow came to Animal Friends after she was found as a stray by a good Samaritan. Our Medical Team discovered a heart murmur during her intake exam, so we are searching for a home with an experienced owner who can help monitor and manage her condition. Rainbow is a sweet cat who is eager to have a family she can call her own, because at the end of the day all she wants is to snuggle up in your lap.

To find out more about how to adopt Rainbow, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Charlie & Timber

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Charlie needs an adult home or home with teenagers. He is working on sharing food, but loves to play with toys. Tons of energy. Never still. Not completely housebroken. Needs someone to continue working with him daily on his food guarding. Can be aloof when first meeting. For more info contact shelter directly.

To find out more about how to adopt Charlie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Timber is with a foster family. Gentle. Well behaved. Rarely barks. Big cuddler. Loves having his chin and neck scratched. Loves his naps, but likes to go for walks and or a run. Knows basic commands.

To find out more about how to adopt Timber, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

