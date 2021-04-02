By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police, fire, and EMS are on the scene of a house fire in Troy Hill.
First responders are currently at a home in the 1500 block of Lowrie Street for the 2-alarm fire.
Lowrie Street is currently closed and public safety is asking people to avoid the area.
One person was inside and is being treated for smoke inhalation and a minor burn to the hand.
The cause of the fire is unknown.