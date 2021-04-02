PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fish, ham, potatoes and rolls — meals prepared with love to fill the body and soul this easter.

“I felt like I just needed to give back,” said Keri Baker, a Light of Life Rescue Mission volunteer. “You just see as you grow and go throughout life that if somebody gives you that one little extra push, that one little extra piece of help, that it could really make a difference.”

Baker is just one of 75 volunteers at Light of Life Rescue Mission serving dinners for their annual Good Friday event.

“We are pre-packing 600 to 700 meals that this afternoon will go out to local high rises and they’ll serve the residents in those high rises,” said Doug Smith, the Light of Life Rescue Mission development director. “Then at our Voeghtly shelter, we’ll be serving a Good Friday and Easter meal.”

Smith says it’s the first time they’re holding an outreach in that shelter. They expect to feed nearly 300 people. They’ll also provide hygiene kits and fun activities for families. But Smith says it’s not just about the donations.

“We always say the one thing that sets us apart as an organization is our continuum of care,” said Smith. “So, no matter where someone is in their journey, we want to have the next step with them.”

And help them get back on their feet.

“Their doors are open for anyone who is lonely and needs to feel like they’re cared for around people,” said Baker. “I think Light of Life gives that to everybody that wants it.”

Giving hope to those who are hungry for a better future.