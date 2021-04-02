By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres will be teaming up later this month to co-host the NHL’s first-ever joint Pride Game.

The teams will be co-hosting the event to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community when they meet to play at 3:00 P.M. in a nationally televised game on April 17 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

“The Penguins are thrilled to partner with the Buffalo Sabres to celebrate Pride this season,” said Amanda Susko, senior director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. “With a condensed schedule and limited capacities, we identified an opportunity to unite our teams to spotlight this event and the LGBTQ+ community through the national TV broadcast. As teamwork is at the heart of hockey, we have collaborated with the Sabres on every step and are proud to host this first in the NHL together.”

Parts of the event will include:

Players will tape their sticks with rainbow tape for pre-game warmups

Players will take the ice wearing commemorative pride warm-up jerseys featuring the Progress Pride flag.

Pucks used in warmups will have a distinct colorful design.

In addition to the pregame events, an online auction will run for 7 days, featuring the pride-taped sticks, the commemorative warm-up jerseys and pucks, as well as various signed items from both teams. The auction will run from April 17 through April 24. For more information and how to join the auction, click here.

The funds raised by the Penguins will benefit the You Can Play Project and the Pittsburgh Tigers, an LGBTQ+ friendly team that was formed in 2011, and is based out of New Kensington.

For more information on Pittsburgh and Buffalo’s Pride Game, visit here.