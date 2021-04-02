By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered commonwealth flags on all state facilities to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of Friday’s attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this attack,” said Gov. Wolf said in a release. “Our commonwealth grieves with you. We must stand firm in our commitment to reduce violence of all forms – especially in the heart of our nation’s capital at the symbolic center of our democracy.”

The U.S Flag will fly at half-staff until sunset on April 6, the governor said. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in the tribute, the governor said.