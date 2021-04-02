By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police handed out five warnings and one notice of violation after visiting Pittsburgh-area businesses to make sure they’re following COVID-19 restrictions.

Across the state from Monday, March 29 through Wednesday, March 31, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 470 licensed liquor establishments, issuing eight notices of violation and 18 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing, social distancing and limited occupancy.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 53 businesses and issued five warnings and one notice of violation.

This weekend, restaurants will be allowed to open up to 75% capacity and they’ll be allowed to sell alcohol without meals.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.