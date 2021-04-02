By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LUZERNE COUNTY (KDKA) — The Wolf administration announced on Friday that the initiative to vaccinate teachers and school staff in Pennsylvania has been completed ahead of schedule.

More than 112,500 teachers and school staff have been vaccinated in around three weeks, according to the Governor’s office.

“This is a great success, and I am so proud of everyone who made it happen,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “We know that teachers and students want to be back in the classroom where students can learn, laugh and grow with their friends. Completing our special vaccination initiative is a big milestone for Pennsylvania, one that will better protect schools, families and communities.”

Earlier this month, Governor Wolf announced a drive to prioritize teachers and school staff for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and moved teachers and school staff into Phase 1A.

Currently, law enforcement and firefighters are eligible to be vaccinated, and Pennsylvania plans to move to Phase 1B on April 5. On April 12, the state will go into Phase 1C. All Pennsylvanians will be eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination on April 19.

The Wolf administration says that the completion of this initiative is an important step in getting teachers and students back into the classrooms.

On Tuesday, the state updated its recommendations for K-12 schools, following more recent CDC guidance of requiring 3 feet instead of 6 feet between people in school facilities. That change is set to go into effect on April 5.