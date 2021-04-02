By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two grocery stores in Allegheny County have been added to the list of authorized vendors for the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program.
The Giant Eagle stores along Washington Pike in Bridgeville and along Route 8 in Gibsonia are now authorized to accept the eWIC EBT cards to purchase food and infant formulas through the program.
The addition of these two stores brings the total of authorized grocery stores for the WIC program in Allegheny County to 81.
The WIC program helps provide nutritional and supplemental foods to pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women after they give birth, and infants and children under the age of five.
Eligibility for the program is based on income and nutritional risk.
For a full listing of authorized stores in Allegheny County and more information about the program, click here.