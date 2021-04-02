By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Encouraging news came from Pfizer on Thursday regarding the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer says that its ongoing trials had confirmed that the protection lasts at least six months after the second dose of the vaccine.

The study monitored more than 46,000 volunteers and according to UPMC’s Chief Medical Officer and Emergency Medicine Chair Dr. Donald Yealy, that’s good news.

“What this tells us is that for most of those people who had that initial protection, they will continue to have that for a long period of time, and that’s really good news,” he said. “The other interesting part is that in an area where there have been some changes in the virus, it still shows that protection.”

Dr. Yealy added that he expects the ongoing effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine to be similar.