PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The CDC has updated travel guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an updated posting on its website, the agency says fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the United States without a COVID-19 test as long as they wear a mask and social distance.

This is news many have been waiting for. A group of families at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday said they are all vaccinated and headed to Florida.

“Relieved, woo,” said Cathy Wetzler from New York.

The CDC said those who are vaccinated can travel in the United States without getting tested for COVID-19 or quarantining if they continue to take precautions, including wearing masks and social distancing while traveling.

“Let’s do our part, why not? The faster we do this together, the faster we can get past it,” said Oscar Veneszee from Florida.

He was going to surprise his daughter, who just finished boot camp in Pensacola.

WATCH: Jessica Guay Reports

The CDC said fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19, and they can travel at “low risk” to themselves.

“I think it’s great. I am vaccinated so I’m ready to start utilizing it and start traveling again,” said Kara Buncic from Canonsburg.

She and her husband were heading to Florida for a spring break vacation. It’s been a difficult 13 months, full of canceled trips, lockdowns and quarantines.

“We had to cancel at least three vacations and a destination wedding got canceled in 2020 for us,” said Buncic.

“It was very frustrating. It felt like you were trapped. But we understand why they did it, to be safe,” said Sutfin.

Travelers are ready for a smooth landing and some normalcy.

“It’s been over a year since we’ve been able to do anything. So it just feels good to know we can all take a trip together and enjoy life again,” said Wetzler.

WATCH: Bryant Reed Reports

The CDC said people fully vaccinated who travel internationally won’t need to get tested for COVID-19 before their trip unless their destination requires it. They also won’t need to quarantine unless it’s required where they live.

Vaccinated travelers must still have a negative COVID-19 test before flying back to the U.S.

The CDC is not encouraging vaccinated people to travel and is not changing its travel guidelines for unvaccinated people.

The agency said unvaccinated people who travel domestically or internationally should still get tested for COVID-19 before and after trips and quarantine when returning. The agency is also still discoursing them from non-essential travel.