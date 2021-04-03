By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 653 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 452 are confirmed and 201 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from three months to 98 years with a median age of 33 years.
There have been 5,838 total hospitalizations and 87,101 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,792.
