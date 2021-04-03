By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on East Carson Street Saturday afternoon.
Police say that around 12:45 p.m., they arrived at the intersection of East Carson and S 17th street to find the male victim sitting on the street.
Police also added that the driver did not stay and fled towards 16th Street in a white-colored SUV.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Authorities closed East Carson Street between 15th and 17th Streets, but it has since reopened for traffic.