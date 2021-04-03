By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GLASSPORT (KDKA) – The Red Cross is lending assistance to a family that was displaced due to a house fire.
Their home in Glassport on Delaware Avenue caught fire just after 10:30 a.m. and firefighters responded to the call.
Everyone was able to get out safely but one woman was taken to the hospital for observation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.