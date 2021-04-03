By: KDKA-TV News Staff
O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is dead following an industrial accident at Alpha Aromatics Friday.
Allegheny County Police said they received notice of the accident in the 200 block of Alpha Drive around 10:34 a.m. on Friday.
They said they found the 43-year-old victim “struck by an industrial tote containing 330 pounds of liquid” Friday morning.
The man was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and died Friday afternoon as a result of his injuries.
The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as Jason D’Alicandro of Pittsburgh.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently investigating.
