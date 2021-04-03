CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 3B was taken from the game with "wrist discomfort."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHICAGO (KDKA) – Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was taken out of the Saturday afternoon matchup against Chicago with wrist discomfort.

The trainers were seen looking at Hayes prior to leaving the game.

Hayes hit a home run on Opening Day against the Cubs in a 5-3 victory for the Pirates.