By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHICAGO (KDKA) – Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes was taken out of the Saturday afternoon matchup against Chicago with wrist discomfort.
Ke'Bryan Hayes was removed from this afternoon’s game due to left wrist discomfort. He is currently being examined by the medical staff.
We will provide an update as new information becomes available.
— Pirates (@Pirates) April 3, 2021
The trainers were seen looking at Hayes prior to leaving the game.
Hayes hit a home run on Opening Day against the Cubs in a 5-3 victory for the Pirates.