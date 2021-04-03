CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lincoln-Lemington, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Lincoln-Lemington.

Police first responded to a Shotspotter alert and a 911 call to the 1400 block of Grotto Street around 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving, police found the victim in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives processed the scene and are still investigating.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.