By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Lincoln-Lemington.
Police first responded to a Shotspotter alert and a 911 call to the 1400 block of Grotto Street around 4:50 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arriving, police found the victim in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.
She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Detectives processed the scene and are still investigating.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.