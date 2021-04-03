By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Beginning this week, Mainline Pharmacy Group will start hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Monroeville Mall.

The pharmacy group which includes Bushy Run Pharmacy and Blairsville Pharmacy will hold their vaccination clinic at the former Ulta store.

Mainline’s decision to hold the site at Monroeville Mall comes in the wake of the announcement that Pennsylvania is planning to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to the public beginning on April 19 and to fill a need for vaccine access in Allegheny County.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced last week that the state is accelerating its vaccine strategy which will make all Pennsylvanians eligible to receive a vaccine by April 19,” they said in a statement. “Mainline’s Pharmacy’s new clinic site at the Monroeville Mall will be a much-needed boost to the limited access that Allegheny County residents have had to the vaccine.”

They will hold several clinics per week and information on those sites along with registration can be found on Mainline Pharmacy Group’s website.

Once dates are finalized, registration will open for the public along with 8 other clinics in the region.

Full information can be found on Mainline Pharmacy Group’s website which can be accessed at this link and anyone interested in being a volunteer at a clinic can sign up by emailing Mainline Pharmacy Group at monroeville@mainlinerx.com.