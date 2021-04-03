By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Trout season in Pennsylvania is officially here.
Pennsylvania’s statewide Opening Day of Trout Season started at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Opening Day applies for all 67 counties and is a single, statewide event.
The Pennsylvania Boat and Fishing Commission says that this change was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow more flexibility with travel arrangements and with the number of people fishing on popular waterways.
Pennsylvanians 16 and older have to be in possession of a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit before participating. You get the documentation needed with the FishBoatPA app, online, or in person at one of nearly 700 license issuing agents.
More information about trout season and rules can be found on the Fish and Boat Commission’s website.